Current and former employees expressed 'shared trauma' about their experiences with top officials in the organization, and Schwab was said to have made ‘suggestive comments’ to three female staffers. Schwab became well-known worldwide during the COVID crisis in 2020 when he called for a Great Reset, a globalist plan to reshape the world. He is a proponent of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution, a technocratic, transhumanist agenda that includes genetically editing human beings and merging humans with computers.

