France continues to spiral as violence reaches a new crescendo each day. On Saturday, communist and Islamic protesters entered their fourth week of revolution in the streets. What was promoted as protests against school conditions has devolved into what is really at play here… Marxists and Jihadists getting their hate on against police and authorities as they try to viciously take down the leftist nation that was moronic enough to open its borders to Muslim invaders. How can they be surprised? This is always the end result of such weakness.

As many as 550,000 to 800,000 demonstrators took to the streets in protests across the country, including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Limoges. Rioters broke through the doors of Marseille City Hall, stormed the building, smashed furniture, and toppled a bust of Marianne, the very symbol of the French Republic. They sprayed Antifa symbols on the walls as well.

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