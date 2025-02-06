Lastly, and even more astonishingly given recent events, the report even mentions the ‘grooming gangs’ or rape gangs scandal as another example of ‘Islamophobia’. Apparently, suggesting that some Muslims might want to ‘subjugate minority groups’ or are ‘sex groomers’ is another example of attacking ‘perceived Muslimness’.

So what happens if somebody wants to discuss why victims of the rape gangs have very clearly explained their abusers often sought to justify this sickening abuse and torture by pointing to their Islamic faith —variously telling their young, white, non-Muslim victims they should be raped for “not obeying Allah”, were “worthless Kaffir girls”, and having parts of the Quran read to them before they were abused?

