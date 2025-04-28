This is a big week for anglosphere elections: Canada today, Australia on Saturday, and, in between, England's local elections (except for the ones Sir Keir has cancelled) on Thursday. Don't worry, you sensitive types, in none of the three is there the remotest danger of a Trump or an Orbán, a Le Pen or Meloni ascending to power.

In Canada, which is in a far more parlous state than its Commonwealth cousin, turnout will be all. Also incredible as it seems, in opinion polls a consistent forty-three-ish per cent of Canadians have so enjoyed the last decade they're itching to give the Liberal Party another four years to hit the gas and floor the country off the cliff. You'll recall my old line that no change can be permitted to anything that matters.

Image by Getty Photos