National Rally leader Marine Le Pen has vowed to shut down radical mosques and deport Islamists with dual nationality in her first major speech after winning the EU elections in France.

"Give me one reason, only one, to keep on our territory foreigners who collaborate with a totalitarian ideology that wants the death of the French?" Le Pen told a raucous crowd.

Laying out her manifesto on the subject of mass migration, Le Pen asserted, "Dual nationals connected to the Islamist ideology must be stripped of the nationality & expelled."

"The French who adopt the ideology of the enemy must be brought before justice & punished," she added, demanding, "The laws exist, they just need to be applied. These laws will be applied without weakening."

