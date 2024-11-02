Indigenous issues are ground zero for wokeism in Canada. They have taken over this newsletter. Twelve of the last twenty articles have dealt with some aspect of the awful Aboriginal Industry - a collection of the most dishonest activists, lawyers, consultants, academics, all the worst rent seekers this country has ever seen who claim to speak for indigenous Canadians (many of these corrupt rent-seekers are barely indigenous themselves or are non-indigenous “pretendians” who lie about their identity along with every else).

