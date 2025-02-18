The most powerful interview Pierre Poilievre has ever given, and it was on Day One of Juno News. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told Juno News’ Candice Malcolm that the Canadian Parliamentary Press Gallery is a "small cabal of government-approved mouthpieces." Then they all lost their minds

In the pathetic small-minded world of Ottawa legacy media journalists, in order to be an “actual journalist” you must work for a Trudeau-approved outlet, receive bailout cash from the Trudeau government and repeat the same tired, loser talking points. In that demented definition of “actual journalists” Juno News journalists are proud to be outsiders!

Read more >