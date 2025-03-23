Now Linda Goudsmit deserves some sort of Oscar. Her most recent book is titled Space Is No Longer The Final Frontier — Reality Is. There are more than 370 pages, in 45 chapters. I suggest this may be a book that people can keep by the bed, and read chapters every now and then, for a lifetime. At college, professors can build courses around this book. The main point is that humans cannot live by bread and water alone. You need big, seriously nutritious meals now and then. You need chocolate chocolate-chip ice cream. Linda Goudsmit serves up big thinking.

