Not long ago, I ran into a long-lost acquaintance who always assumed — always incorrectly — that I was simpatico with her leftist leanings. I remembered that she always appeared distressed. Her list was long, and always growing — saving the whales, redistributing income, ending poverty, air pollution, land pollution, the colossal hoax of climate change (as explained by the founder of the Weather Channel, John Coleman), human rights, animal rights, women’s rights, gun control, world hunger, universal (free) health care, big business, and of course capitalism! Oh, did I omit the U.S. Constitution?!

