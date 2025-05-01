ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
VivZ's avatar
VivZ
2d

Wow! Thank you for this terrific letter! Thank you for outlining the position of hundreds of thousands of Canadian Jews, people who have proudly and consistently bettered Canada by our contributions of talent, expertise, philanthropy and much more. Canadian Jews have contributed so much to Canada- and now we live in fear due in no small part to a Liberal government who have not protected us, who have thrown us to the wolves. Mark Carney- prove us worng about you and your government. Now. We are waiting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Vinnieboombots's avatar
Vinnieboombots
2d

A very important article and ever present reminder. And here I thought governments were there to keep their citizens healthy and safe. How wrong I was! So sad what they have done. The violent mob of indoctrinated do gooders and their virtue signalling hypocrisy will continue to divide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture