It may seem quiet around Reiner Fuellmich's case, but hard work is being done both behind and in front of the scenes to not only provide Reiner with humane treatment during his detention, but also to get him released.



Meanwhile, Reiner Fuellmich seems anything but broken. He is currently taking steps to run against Thomas Haldenwang, former president of the Federal Office for Defense Protection (BfV), in the upcoming parliamentary elections at the end of 2025.



Leaked documents describe that this is exactly what she wanted to prevent with this lawsuit, that Reiner would become politically active.



Soon all names (not email addresses) will be included in the large Free Reiner Fuellmich Petition book.



The intention is that this book will be officially handed over to a German MP to draw attention to his case in the German Parliament. Naturally, a copy will also go to Reiner to show him how many people support him.



You can find the letter sent to the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture HERE.



Please make sure to read the letter to the UN Special Rapporteur to understand what governments do to its citizens.