One of the most glaring examples of this censorship is the systemic erasure of Maxime Bernier and the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) from public debate. While establishment politicians echo each other on mass immigration, carbon taxes, globalist trade policies, and digital censorship, Bernier stands virtually alone in rejecting these premises. The PPC is the only federal party that consistently defends bodily autonomy, freedom of conscience, free speech, and national sovereignty.

If we care about honest politics, the suppression of Bernier and the PPC should trouble every Canadian — not because you must agree with him, but because in a real democracy, you are at least allowed to hear him.

