This interview from last week is a must watch. First of all because Liam Tuffs is a breath of fresh interviewing air and second because Ben Habib opens up about his checkered relationship with Nigel Farage, and why it was doomed on matters of principle from the start. He is forthright not angry about his peremptory dismissal last year as Reform co-chair.

If you’re interested in British politics, this is an excellent interview.

Listen here >