Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government will be judged harshly, recognized as Canada’s worst and most contemptible for having so feverishly attempted to fashion the country as a post-national state. Trudeau will undoubtedly be remembered as a transformational prime minister (even greater than his father in this regard). Indeed, he has transformed the nation. After nearly a decade of being governed by these Liberals, Canada is unrecognizable from what it once was prior to 2015.

