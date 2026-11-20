In the picture, one is a sick working Canadian citizen who can’t put off seeing a doctor. The other is a refugee, who may or may not be a failed asylum seeker ordered out of the country a long time ago.

No charge for the refugee.

Canadian taxpayers foot the bill, even for individuals arriving with chronic conditions or psychological trauma requiring long-term, specialized care. Our wounded military and RCMP veterans who must fight for benefits and fend off MAiD vultures should be so lucky.

The IFHP covered 623,365 foreigners in 2024-25, about 440,000 of them refugee claimants. So, what health benefits are they eligible for? Basic benefits include doctor visits, hospital stays, lab tests, and emergency treatment. Supplemental benefits include prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, counselling, physiotherapy, speech therapy, home care, and devices like wheelchairs.

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Image courtesy of AI