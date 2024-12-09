Lies, Terror, and Jew-Hatred: Hillel Neuer Exposes the UN, Marxists, and Muslims Waging War on Israel (Exclusive Video)
Hillel Neuer, the dynamic and fearless Executive Director of UN Watch, delivered a searing address on Sunday during a powerful event hosted by the Canadian Institute for Jewish Research (CIJR) in Montreal. Neuer, renowned worldwide as one of the fiercest critics of the United Nations’ systemic failures, corruption, and hypocrisy, brought a sobering reality to light: the United Nations (UN) has not only failed to uphold its founding principles but has become a central enabler of antisemitism, terror propaganda, and moral relativism on the global stage.
OOOPS ... Following RAIR on FaceBook just earned me a FACEBOOK RESTRICTION.
.
I'm not complaining. ... I dislike FaceBook and rarely use it.
.
In fact the only thing I can recall doing on FaceBook since opening a new account a few months ago is trying to FOLLOW RAIR. The Restriction notice appeared seconds after I clicked on the FOLLOW button.
.
BooHoo !!!
Hillel speaks the Truth! A David versus the UN mumbo jumbo Goliath (which does little of its original intended purpose). Go to Youtube, search Hillel Neuer "Where are your Jews?" A dose of truth that the Radicals and Woke Hypocrites don't want to admit.