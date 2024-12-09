Hillel Neuer, the dynamic and fearless Executive Director of UN Watch, delivered a searing address on Sunday during a powerful event hosted by the Canadian Institute for Jewish Research (CIJR) in Montreal. Neuer, renowned worldwide as one of the fiercest critics of the United Nations’ systemic failures, corruption, and hypocrisy, brought a sobering reality to light: the United Nations (UN) has not only failed to uphold its founding principles but has become a central enabler of antisemitism, terror propaganda, and moral relativism on the global stage.

Listen here >