Tommy Robinson, the undaunted, much maligned, imprisoned hero of little British schoolgirls, is the fulcrum on which the politics of the entire western world will turn––and we the people of the world must help him by simply being moral again. Let's start by rejecting progressivism's moral relativism and state unequivocally: Right and wrong exist. Raping little girls is simply wrong. It is wrong anywhere and everywhere and anytime it happens in the world. Period. Now, that wasn't so hard was it?

Read more >