Linda believes the future of our nation requires reviving individualism, restoring meritocracy, and teaching critical-thinking skills to children again.

Mrs. Goudsmit believes that learning to think strategically rather than reacting emotionally is a valuable skill that will empower any child throughout his or her life. Plus, in Linda’s words, “I have yet to meet the child who would prefer a reprimand to a kiss.” Linda discusses here latest book which is titled, "Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier––Reality Is."

Listen here >