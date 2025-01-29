One day free people will read about the 21st century Butchers of Britain. About the foreign pysychopaths imported as part of a state-enforced third-world invasion. How the worst of the globe infested our cities like a plague. About the bodies -the horrific numbers killed and maimed. British children are being offered up in batches on the altar of mass-migration: sacrificed to the bloody god of Woke. In just two examples, courtesy of a family from Rwanda, a dozen tiny girls were maimed, three hacked to death at a dance class, and a family from Libya produced two boy-bombers who blew dozens of schoolgirls into pieces at a pop concert. At least 150,000 girls have been gang-raped and tortured in English cities at the hands of well- organised Pakistani muslim pedophiles. These would be horrific disasters in Haiti; it’s unforgivable in any civilised place. As I write these words thousands of young anonymous men -many from cruel, alien cultures- are living rent-free in English hotels from which they roam at will to school playgrounds nearby, if they choose. Britain’s government has not only enabled this nightmare but refuses to confront the abominable truth that free-for-all unchecked immigration guarantees an explosion of rape, assault and murder.

Read more >