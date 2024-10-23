A 64-year-old grandfather was arrested, charged and convicted – for protesting – not inciting violence – but for shouting at Police while holding a controversial placard. He has died in prison. They are hinting that he killed himself.

3,000 prisoners – murderers, rapists, child groomers, terrorists and others were recently released to make room for people like Peter Lynch who spoke out against the government.

Peter Lynch was a supporter of this country, of western values and of Tommy Robinson.

