The phenomenon of the Muslim rape and prostitution gangs and the cover-up by the authorities is an abomination almost beyond description in the scale. These abuses of girl children were known about by the police, local and national government, and the newspapers, but nothing was done for fear of appearing racist by proceeding against Muslims. Rotherham is just one town. Now that trials have started, at last the public is aware of gangs in towns and cities the length of the country.

For a long time, the people trying to make the abuse known were shouted down and derided as racists. Tommy Robinson was one such. He is a prophet without honour in his own country. I believe that, thanks to Canadian author Jordan Peterson’s recent podcast interview, his patriotism is much more favourably appreciated in North American than in Britain.

