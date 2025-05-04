ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Republic of CANADA's avatar
Republic of CANADA
2d

Do you think THE FIX WAS IN ???

.

Claudio's avatar
Claudio
9h

I have said it and written it multiple times and the list gets longer!

Scheer+O ´toole+Duhaime (provincial pc) have taken the fall for a moneybag and now I can add Poilievre , all use the same technique, rise and then turn to pussy and drop 30 days prior to elections , receive money ,take vacation and then comeback and keep promising more bs …

