Two months after Tony Blair’s dinner with Carney, Chrystia Freeland quit as Trudeau's deputy, precipitating the final crisis of Justin's decade-long tenure. Another month later, he was surceased. A month after that, Carney was elected Liberal leader with eighty-six per cent of the vote. Which is pretty impressive for a guy who's been out of the country for twelve years, has never been elected to anything, and had minimal name recognition. I mean, how many Governors of the Bank of England, or of Canada, or of any central bank, can the average Canadian voter name? Not to mention that he's incredibly arrogant and unlikeable.

