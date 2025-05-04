Two months after Tony Blair’s dinner with Carney, Chrystia Freeland quit as Trudeau's deputy, precipitating the final crisis of Justin's decade-long tenure. Another month later, he was surceased. A month after that, Carney was elected Liberal leader with eighty-six per cent of the vote. Which is pretty impressive for a guy who's been out of the country for twelve years, has never been elected to anything, and had minimal name recognition. I mean, how many Governors of the Bank of England, or of Canada, or of any central bank, can the average Canadian voter name? Not to mention that he's incredibly arrogant and unlikeable.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Do you think THE FIX WAS IN ???
.
I have said it and written it multiple times and the list gets longer!
Scheer+O ´toole+Duhaime (provincial pc) have taken the fall for a moneybag and now I can add Poilievre , all use the same technique, rise and then turn to pussy and drop 30 days prior to elections , receive money ,take vacation and then comeback and keep promising more bs …