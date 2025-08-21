Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch challenged Lucy Connolly's charges, saying that "protecting people from words should not be given greater weight in law than public safety". "If the law does this, then the law itself is broken - and it's time Parliament looked again at the Public Order Act," she said in a post on X on Thursday.

"Her punishment was harsher than the sentences handed down for bricks thrown at police or actual rioting. "At that time, after Southport, Keir Starmer branded all protesters 'far-right' and called for 'fast-track prosecutions'.

