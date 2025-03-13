Whether it’s restoring order on campus or formulating a new policy on Gaza, the same principle applies: anonymous violence is unacceptable. Gazans don’t deserve to live next door to Israel if they use tunnels and masks to make Israel unlivable for Israelis. Columbia and Barnard students don’t deserve to attend the university if they remain intent on undermining education and menacing Jews. And Mahmoud Khalil does not deserve American residency if he uses his time here to support a murderous international movement.

Read more >

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images