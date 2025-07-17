I’m actually starting to really hate alternative media voices the same way I hate mainstream media. What’s the essential difference?

They spread lies, they are hugely arrogant, they love themselves, they are incapable of understanding context and interpreting things fairly, they have a pre-devised abstract set of assumptions they judge everything by, they are historically ignorant, they adopt a sneering, supercilious tone, they giggle about serious things, they never apply their standards to themselves or people they are aligned with, they never evaluate the consequences of a position they adopt. They are hypocrites and smug agents of chaos.

And they are paid to attack Trump.

So, seriously, what is the fucking difference?

We have basically switched Trump hating and Russia, Russia, Russia for Trump hating and Jews, Jews, Jews. That’s not what I was looking for from alternative media. I didn’t want a different brand of bullshit. I wanted something other than bullshit.

What makes Tucker Carlson or Charlie Kirk or Matt Walsh better than the MSM? What makes CIA nepo baby Carlson who takes 200k a time from Qatar the right guy to be telling us about how unfair it is that the worst people make huge amounts of money having never had a real job? The point might be partly accurate, a lot of things are partly accurate….but when the guy telling you this has never had a real job as most people understand that, was born rich, became even richer, and got every opportunity he’s ever had from family contacts, why is HE the guy to tell us this stuff?

Really, it’s as fake as Michelle Obama telling us she’s oppressed from Martha’s Vineyard.

Tucker got richer from his supposed rebellions. Trump lost money on his fight for the rest of us. Tucker got fired, late in the day, but never sacrificed anything. He didn’t defy Fox until he had a big enough following and Elon waiting to give him a new home. Lou Dobbs was the one fired for telling the truth, not Tucker. The only thing he’s sacrificed is his own reputation when he went from a couple of good reports on fentanyl or Washington DC to talking crazy shit about Churchill and Jews.

Who the fuck is this country club CIA raised Qatar funded Andrew Tate and Darryl Cooper enabling, giggling mega rich fanboy of Iran and apparently Hitler these days to talk about anything and still be taken seriously?

Tucker went from controlled opposition telling everyone Trump was nuts and 2020 was honest to brief period of lucidity backing Trump to Mulder from the X Files and then to Heinrich Himmler without stopping to take a breath. His trajectory makes Elon look stable.

Never trust the guy in espadrilles sitting in a fake cosplay hunting lodge telling you about “real life”.

Ok Himmler is unkind. Tucker is more like the Crazy Dim One that flew to Scotland on a bizarre quest to negotiate peace with the aristocracy only to be promptly arrested and sit out the rest of the war in prison (Hess).

He’s part fruitloop, part grifter, and all fake. And so are most of them. I’d trust Trump to watch my kids. I wouldn’t trust these guys to tie a shoelace or hold open a door.

And they are supposed to be the big improvement on MSM? I don’t see it anymore.

They are the same lowlife scum with an unearned high view of themselves that MSM are, just dressed in Fake Opposition colours.

Daniel Jupp