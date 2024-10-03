Does anybody recognize America anymore? In 2008, Barack Obama promised to “fundamentally transform” America, and that is exactly what he has done over the last sixteen years. There has been a concerted effort by the left to dramatically change Western society. America is unrecognizable, at least the America I used to know. The country that used to stand for freedom, civil rights, the constitution, the rule of law, self-reliance and meritocracy is slowly disappearing. When Donald Trump says, Make America Great Again what he really means is Make America America Again. The goal of immigration is not to turn America into Venezuela or Haiti or any other country; the goal should be to turn Venezuelans or Haitians immigrants into Americans.

Read more >