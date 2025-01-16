The day after Donald Trump was elected, Hamas declared that they wanted a cessation of war. They knew a new sheriff had been elected; they knew that America wouldn’t be pushed around anymore. How many times are we going to be forced to learn this lesson? You don’t appease dictators. You don’t appease bad actors. Peace through strength. The left gives us wars through weakness. The Biden administration, starting with its failed Afghanistan withdrawal, projected weakness to the world, and the bad actors in the world pounce on that weakness. Why do you think Russia invaded Ukraine under Biden, but not Trump. Make no mistake. If Kamala Harris for whatever reason happened to have won the election the past November, we would not be getting a cease-fire deal and hostages returning home. Harris is even weaker than Biden. All recent Democrat Presidents have been weak on the world stage.

