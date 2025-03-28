For those not familiar with the Century Initiative, the illegally funded NGO by the Canadian Government to increase Canada’s population to 100 million people strictly from immigration by the end of the century, please become familiar with it, especially if you are Canadian, and before the election on April 28th.

Mark Carney’s club raises red flags. Mark Wiseman founded the Century Initiative, a lobbying group that wants to spike Canada’s population to 100 million. Mark Carney has been friends with Wiseman for years, and once becoming Prime Minister, Carney hired Wiseman immediately. The Globe and Mail has been giving the 100 million population radicals a platform for years, even acting as their official media partner. Wiseman’s Century Initiative, Carney and the Globe, one club pushing a dangerous idea that will have real costs for Canadians.

Communism requires the destruction of Identity. It wants the loss of a sense of individual rights, and much more than that, the loss of the sense of the individual as a concept, even in the minds of the individual. ‘The state’ you see, ‘will be unto like a God that Bestrides the Land’, Hegel is quoted as saying. And the individual is nothing at all.

