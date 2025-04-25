A country should understand the character and values of leadership candidates before voting. This is particularly so for an election that will determine the direction of our troubled country, when a candidate has lived much of his adult life out of Canada. Carney has combined his ability with unabashed ambition and accomplished much. Becoming the prime minister is clearly on the list. Does the series of inaccurate statements, alleged plagiarism, faulty memory, demonstrated temper and deliberately misleading assertions reveal an ambition at any cost side of his value system?

