Incredibly, the Truth began coming out—not from any Canadian media—but by prescient Tucker Carlson when he was still reporting for Fox News:(Tucker Carlson, February, 2022)

“In a recent op-ed mark Carney vented his rage on the impudent truckers in Ottawa and anyone who sent them money on the internet.

“…anyone sending money to the convoy should be in no doubt,” Carney wrote. “You are funding sedition. Foreign funders of an insurrection interfered in our domestic affairs from the start.” Then he noted: This needs to be buried ASAP!!

Read here >