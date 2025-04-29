ACT! For Canada

ACT! For Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Willie's avatar
Leonard Willie
10h

A SAD DAY FOR CANADA, SAD TIMES AHEAD FOR ALL CANADIENS, COAST TO COAST...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane's avatar
Diane
8h

Very sad day for Canadians, I believe this election is stolen. I do not believe with all the massive huge rallies that Conservatives did not get more seats. For all those that voted for the same shit and the same people after 10 years of destroying Canada. Liberal voters you just signed you children and grand childrens death warrants, in fact you just signed the death of Canada

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 ACT! For Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture