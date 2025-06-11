“Islamic values are not Canadian values. And there ain’t nothin bigoted in saying that,” wrote known Canadian journalist Rupa Subramanya.

Another X user said that Carney, who identifies as a Catholic and attends Sunday Mass despite his radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT stances, could not even mention “the Name of Jesus Christ” at Easter, but is happy to promote another religion. “On Easter he couldn’t even speak the [N]ame of Jesus Christ and made up some ridiculous notion that the holiday is about celebrating new beginnings (because it’s Spring?) and then painted eggs. We all know why,” commented X user @mapleblooded.

