Mark Carney says ‘all of us must come together’ around Muslim value
All of us must come together around the values of Eid
“Islamic values are not Canadian values. And there ain’t nothin bigoted in saying that,” wrote known Canadian journalist Rupa Subramanya.
Another X user said that Carney, who identifies as a Catholic and attends Sunday Mass despite his radical pro-abortion and pro-LGBT stances, could not even mention “the Name of Jesus Christ” at Easter, but is happy to promote another religion. “On Easter he couldn’t even speak the [N]ame of Jesus Christ and made up some ridiculous notion that the holiday is about celebrating new beginnings (because it’s Spring?) and then painted eggs. We all know why,” commented X user @mapleblooded.
Carney's likely following orders from the KING, as he has embraced and appears to have joined 'The Brotherhood,' which means he's gone against THE CHURCH OF ENGLAND! If anyone's seen the portrait of The KING, it is cloaked in red, it's an extremely demonic portrait if ever there was one painted of any public figure. Something's very WRONG in our world.
No thanks. "The appeaser, is the one who feeds the crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”
-Winston Spencer Churchill.