While the country now appears to have crashed and burned, Canada’s new prime minister is flying high, like a political Ringwraith. People are going broke, but not the Carneys. As the Western Standard reports, Carney and his wife Diana Carney are impenitent plutocrats, earning income from various federal contractors. Carney held executive roles with firms including Goldman Sachs and Stripe.com, while his wife worked as a senior advisor to federal consultants including Terramera Inc., a company that received $3.2 million in Department of Agriculture grants.

Some believe that Carney may be Canada’s last prime minister, as the country eventually breaks apart and the provinces go their separate ways. After all, Carney is the ultimate Davos man, an international technocrat, an unrepentant globalist, an apostle of a much-diminished future, and a member of an oligarchic class that relies on gaslighting, fearmongering, misinformation, unscientific data, and manipulation to fight “Climate Change,” which is nothing more than a velvet illusion for those who dine off it. The government orchestrated profits in windfarms and solar arrays are substantial.

