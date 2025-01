In order to scare the world into believing that catastrophic, man-made ‘climate change’ is real and that we need to act now to avert disaster, the architects of the hoax needed some kind of experty expert to come up with some plausible-looking evidence. Enter an up-and-coming American climate ‘scientist’ called Michael Mann who, in 1998 published in Nature (one of the house journals of Establishment climate alarmism) his soon-to-be-hugely-influential Hockey Stick graph.

