First, globalist Technocrats launched Covid plus “safe and effective” mRNA shots: thanks to some modicum of Free Speech, they failed to take total control. Now, it is crystal clear that Free Speech is on the chopping block. In January 2024, I pointedly said that Free Speech would be dead by the end of the year. Its soon and coming demise is on track.

Why Free Speech? Because that was the only thing that scuttled Technocrat’s planned takeover in 2020. They underestimated the power of Free Speech, and they won’t make the same mistake twice. This is why you hear a constant diatribe about killing “misinformation,” ‘disinformation,” and “malinformation” at every globalist meeting.

