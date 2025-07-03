Sometimes Tam’s changing views on masking were comical. If couples were to indulge in sexual activity, they should do so masked. If kissing your partner through a couple of layers of cloth and paper doesn’t sound all that romantic, Tam had a solution: you should think about sexual enjoyment as a solitary activity. This was quite irresponsible: she said nothing about the dangers of going blind!

If normal Canadians rather than the deep state appointees to the selection committee of the Order of Canada were consulted, who might be considered suitable recipients of a genuine honour? Who, that is, truly strove to make a better country in response to the moral panic induced by the government response to COVID-19 event? For my money, I’d nominate Tamara Lich and Chris Barber of the truckers’ convoy, not the two bureaucrats who got the nod.

