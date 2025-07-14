You’re being told that measles is back and that it’s dangerous. But do you trust the media, the government, Health Canada, or Big Pharma to guide you on a common childhood disease that has a near-zero percent mortality, especially in countries with clean water, good nutrition, and modern healthcare. Yes, it’s contagious—but for the majority, it’s a temporary childhood illness with full recovery that results in lifelong immunity. Something the MMR vaccine doesn’t offer.

