Image Credit: Generated by the author using Grok 3 xAI.

Though the Climate Change narrative has been around for decades now – originally monikered as “Global Warming,” it was members from the Club of Rome who really got the ball rolling.

Implemented through decades of false science, bribery, bullying, and coercion, the current phase of the Great Climate Hoax now entails jiggy-rigging the financial system’s plumbing so that trillions of dollars worth of money can flow into the globalists’ coffers.

To achieve such an ambitious undertaking requires the craftiest, shrewdest, and most cunning trickster of them all to pull off. This is were Mark Carney talents enter center stage.

