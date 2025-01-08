Events on January 6 triggered something evil in Garland’s rat-like little brain, turning him into a Soviet-style prosecutor. As a reminder, let me repeat a list of things we know about January 6, none of which point to an insurrection, and many of which indicate that the federal government was a provocateur.

Garland is a vile little weasel, except that weasels are cute and clever, while Garland is just a crude, mafioso-style enforcer. If I were Pam Bondi, I’d fumigate the office he used before occupying it.

Read more >