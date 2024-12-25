The triumph of Donald Trump heralds a new beginning and hopefully we will see law and order restored; the end of DEI, BDS, BLM, wokeism, the tranny movement; the lies about Covid, the pardoning of the innocent January 6 victims, closing the border and making America powerful, wealthy, proud, healthy, strong, moral and GREAT AGAIN. May Canada and all the nations of the world follow!
With all best wishes for the coming year.
ACT! For Canada
Merry Christmas 🎄 and Happy Hanukkah 🕎 May the hateful radicals and indoctrinated Woke look within themselves and their own hypocritical actions before blaming others. Time for some strong and moral leaders!