The triumph of Donald Trump heralds a new beginning and hopefully we will see law and order restored; the end of DEI, BDS, BLM, wokeism, the tranny movement; the lies about Covid, the pardoning of the innocent January 6 victims, closing the border and making America powerful, wealthy, proud, healthy, strong, moral and GREAT AGAIN. May Canada and all the nations of the world follow!

With all best wishes for the coming year.

ACT! For Canada