Free speech is under attack all over the world, and Europe appears to be the epicentre of modern-day censorship disguised as fighting against “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

On today’s episode of the Candice Malcolm Show, Candice walks us through the latest examples, from JD Vance’s Munich conference speech and the deranged reaction to it, to a disturbing 60 Minutes report on Gestapo raids on German citizens for the crime of internet memes.

Candice is joined by journalist and cultural commentator Barbara Kay to discuss these alarming trends. Later in the show, they dissect Pierre Poilievre’s recent Canada First speech and talk about what it means to be Canadian.

Listen here >