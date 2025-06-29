FEW things from the covid-19 era seem to have penetrated the public mind more effectively than the myth of vaccine effectiveness. Specifically, the ‘covid-19 vaccines saved millions of lives’ myth.

This myth is like the last refuge of scoundrels; all else clearly failed including lockdown, masks and social distancing. But had it not been for the vaccines, we would never have emerged from the ‘pandemic’. Here at TCW we have never been convinced and have been at pains over recent years to indicate why. However, we have lacked a comprehensive account of how the myth arose and why it is false. Until now.

