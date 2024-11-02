When is a terrorist killer actually a terrorist who has just happened also to kill? When the authorities say so, obviously. The man charged with stabbing to death three young children in Southport was making ricin and reading terrorist manuals beforehand, a court has just heard. But the British authorities still insist the Southport stabbings were not terrorism. Okey dokey, then. Let’s take this a step at a time so we can get our thick heads around it. Axel Rudakubana, 18, was on October 30 charged with manufacturing the biological toxin ricin and having a terrorist manual in his home—namely Military Studies in the Jihad Against the Tyrants: The Al-Qaeda Training Manual.

Read more >