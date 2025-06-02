The Boulder police chief is a chap called Stephen Redfearn, formerly the Department's chief LGBTQWERTY liaison. That's the Pride flag flying outside the Boulder courthouse above; as the mysteriously motiveless Molotov man rampages around with his cocktails, apparently undisturbed for a disturbing amount of time. If you want to make it big at NBC News, take out a long meandering confusing four-letter word such as J-E-W-S and replace it with something pithy and impactful like "Gaza-hostage-awareness marchers".

As it turns out, the mysteriously motiveless "Colorado man" who enjoys burning the flesh off Jewesses is one Mohamed Sabry Soliman.

