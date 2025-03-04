The problem is 'moderate Islam' - because 'moderate Islam' is largely indistinguishable from 'radical Islam' in its views on free speech, Jews, the role of women, apostasy, and the special privilege that must be accorded to Islam by everybody else. The difference between the savages who murdered Charb and his colleagues and the 'moderates' who pinned Islamophobe of the Year medals on their corpses is that the jihadists are killing a few individuals while the mods are killing the very spirit of a free society.

Could Putin do as much damage to western Europe as their own governments have?

