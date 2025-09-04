The West has extended blind tolerance to a system that has no tolerance in return. By shielding mosques under the blanket of religious freedom without acknowledging their doctrinal role, we have allowed enemy outposts to plant themselves in our neighborhoods.

If mosques abroad serve as barracks, weapons depots, and command centers, why should we assume mosques here are any different? History shows they were designed that way. Sharia texts confirm that it is their role. Real-world cases in our own country prove it.

The battlefield is not only in Afghanistan, Gaza, or Syria. It is in Boston, Houston, Illinois, California, Virginia, and every city in America with a mosque. It is in compounds hidden in rural America. The sooner we recognize that, the sooner we can confront the reality.

