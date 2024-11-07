Well, folks, it finally happened. The American people rose up and took back their country in what may be the most epic political comeback in history. After enduring sham charges, assassination attempts, and an onslaught of insults no one should have to face, President Trump unleashed the ultimate political revenge on his enemies. Not only did he reclaim the White House that was stolen from him in 2020, but he stormed back with the unstoppable force of a Roman gladiator on steroids, leaving his opponents in the dust.

Trump swept the Electoral College, won the popular vote, took back the Senate, and is on the verge of keeping the House. It was an all-out political bloodbath, and Kamala Harris still doesn’t know what hit her.

But one person who does know what hit Harris and the entire Dem Party is Steve Bannon. Fresh out of federal prison after facing down the Biden regime’s sham charges, Bannon has witnessed firsthand the full-blown “North Korea” tactics being used to silence every political dissident the Regime can get their grubby mitts on.

After Trump’s historic, game-changing victory, Bannon—who’s fought tooth and nail—delivered a scorching 90-second message aimed straight at the Deep State swamp creatures who’ve worked tirelessly to tear this country apart. And let’s just say, he didn’t hold back. Bannon kicked things up a notch, taking that laser pointer and holding it right between the eyes of the Deep State, putting every last one of them on notice.

The message? We’re coming for you…

