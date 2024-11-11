Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is an international hero. But you may only recognize him by his pseudonym, Tommy Robinson, a British journalist and activist.

Stephen relinquished his name in order to protect himself and his family as he went to battle against one of the most unethical and evil empires in recent history, the United Kingdom of Britain. On October 28, 2024 he was imprisoned for being in contempt of court for publishing his documentary, “Silenced”. The film exposes the treasonous leaders, the corrupt judiciary, the weaponized legal system and the two-tier policing which are working in tandem to oppress the British people while they permit illegal immigrants and migrants to undermine the nation’s laws and national identity, and get away with mass rapes, violence and murder.

Europe and the UK, as well as the West, are under attack by a small group of globalist oligarchs who intend to rule the world, and who have infiltrated all levels of government to advance their agenda. However, there is a revolution brewing and “the people” are rising up and taking back their countries.

