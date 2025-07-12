"Democracy" no longer quite works as it's meant to, does it? In Romania, the election got cancelled and the leading candidate arrested; in Canada, a globalist technocrat who's never sat in Parliament and is entirely unknown in his native land got parachuted in from Klaus Schwab's hollowed-out Alp. And, in between, western European elections have dwindled down to a grimly reductive standard operating procedure: the "far right" might occasionally "win" - in the sense of being the largest party in the legislature - but the "centre-right" has agreed to save democracy by only working with far-left parties. In Austria, the winning party has been excluded from a coalition of the losers. In the Netherlands, where the winning party has been admitted to the coalition, it is on terms that marginalise it and render its voters' concerns irrelevant. This uniparty continuity dooms to failure not just this or that individual government but the system itself.

