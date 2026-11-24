Many people assume that multiculturalism means having respect for other cultures, promoting tolerance, rejecting prejudice. Safraz says it means equal rights and opportunities for everybody. Who could possibly disagree with that? In my view, all these things are the essential elements of a civilised society.

My argument is that multiculturalism stands against all these things. It creates division, hatred and intolerance. Far from being liberal, it undermines a liberal society.

What do I mean by liberal? I mean quite specifically the settlement that came out of the British Enlightenment in the 18th century. This laid down the ground rules for the kind of decent, civilised society that we should associate with western modernity, in which minorities are welcome to practise their religion and set up communities of their own culture — provided they sign up to a set of overarching values at the core of the nation’s identity.

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